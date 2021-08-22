Familiar Surroundings for Panthers

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Several returners will fill the Panthers’ ranks this season, including all the girls from last year. “We have the exact same girls; we will be fairly competitive,” stated head coach Mark Stuckenschneider.

The boys’ team is also looking strong, but is searching for additional runners. Stuckenschneider remarked, “I have three that are quite good.”

In order to score at the team level, however, Pinnacle will need at least one more boy. “We are still recruiting,” added Stuckenschneider. “We are good but small in number.”

The Panthers have moved into the newly-formed Region 23, which will include Monticello, Whitehorse, Monument Valley, Navajo Mountain and Green River. Monticello will be one of the top teams in 1A, especially since it tested many 2A schools the past several years.

“Monticello always puts together a competitive team,” Stuckenschneider said. “Our goal is always to win region. It’s going to be tougher this year to do that.”

“Although we are small in number, I’m really excited about the ability and competition level we have. It’s nice to start on step two and build from there. They have all ran with me before. I know their strengths and what things we need to work on,” concluded Stuckenschneider.

The Panthers are hoping that the team’s familiarity will lead to success in 2021.