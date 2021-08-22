Learning on the Fly

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Pinnacle baseball has returned to the diamond with almost a completely different group of players. “We lost seven seniors; it’s basically a different team,” stated Ray Jones, head coach. “We don’t have a lot of baseball experience. It’s good to mentor them through baseball though.”

Jones continued, “We’re young and inexperienced. Wins wont dictate the growth. For some of them, it’s the first time they’ve stepped on a baseball field.”

The Panthers are only 11 deep on their roster, three of which are seniors. They know that they won’t be able to measure themselves by normal metrics. “Our goal is just to get better. Everyone’s onboard, even the parents,” Jones said. “You can’t rush the process, you have to trust the process.”

“They’re a good group of kids. They’re working hard and learning.” Jones continued, “I’m excited to keep working with them.”