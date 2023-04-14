Family Support and Children’s Justice Center Host Open House

The Carbon and Emery County Family Support and Children’s Justice Center welcomed the community to their Price location for an open house on Tuesday. This open house was hosted to celebrate Utah Family Strengthening Month and gave an opportunity to teach about the child abuse prevention programs provided.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., those that were interested were able to tour the center and learn what the two programs provide for local families and children. While housed within the same building, the Family Support and Children’s Justice Center are two different entities.

The Family Support center provides services for parents and children that are under the age of 12 with a break. The center is a safe place for youth when an adult is in a tight situation or needs time to themselves. The center may be used for one to four hours per week, depending on the circumstance, for respite care. The center is also available for work emergencies, though scheduling is favored.

Crisis care is available for a longer period of time, which is dependent on the crisis. The staff is well-trained in childcare, is CPR and first aid certified, and must pass a complete background check. There are at least two staff members at the center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With a full-sized kitchen, large play areas and more, children will be well cared for. There is staff always on call for crisis care during the evening and weekend hours. All services are provided free of charge.

The Children’s Justice Center coordinates the investigation of child abuse by trained professionals while providing a comprehensive child interview process. The center also coordinates mental health services, crisis intervention, medical exams in-house and provides victim assistance support services. Emotional support for children and families are also provided, while those at the center monitor case outcomes as well.

Education is offered to the community through the justice center and resources are available in both English and Spanish. The center’s mission is to promote child abuse prevention by supporting families in times of crisis. They also work to provide a comfortable, child-friendly atmosphere in which children are able to receive coordinated services during the child abuse investigation process.

The Family Support and Children’s Justice Center’s Price location is at 80 South Fairgrounds Road. They can be contacted at (435) 636-3739. The Emery County satellite center can be contacted by phoning the same number.