KitKat is about 10 months old and loves pets, cuddles and playing. He gets along well with other cats and likes dogs. He loves to play with things that move like feather toys and hair ties he likes to play on cat trees and scratchers. When he’s not playing he likes cuddles and pets and is a loud purer. He’s litter trained.

For more information, please contact Carbon Cat Rescue at (435) 820-2704 or on Facebook.