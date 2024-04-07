Fatal Accident Takes Life of Six-Year-Old Child

Photos Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol

A fatal accident on U.S. 6 took the life of a six-year-old child early Sunday morning

At approximately 5 a.m., first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident just outside of Helper on U.S. 6 near mile post 223.

A pickup hauling an empty flatbed trailer headed west was driven by a man who had his six-year-old daughter seated in the backseat on the passenger side. The pickup drifted into the eastbound lane for unknown reasons and was struck by an oncoming semi-truck that was traveling eastbound.

The six-year-old sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Utah Highway Patrol released that drowsy driving is suspected to be the cause of the incident.

U.S. 6 remains closed in both directions in result of the accident. Utah Department of Transportation originally anticipated on opening the highway at 10 a.m. but has now pushed the opening time to 11:30 a.m.

ETV News will continue to update as more information becomes available.