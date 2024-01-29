FCCLA Member Spearheads Impressive Service Project

Press Release

Emma Bailey, a student at Mont Harmon Middle School and an active member of the FCCLA organization, recently spearheaded a noteworthy community service project. Bailey organized a winter painting activity that took place on Jan. 3, which successfully raised $275 in support of the University of Utah Burn Program.

Carbon County children from third grade and above were able to participate and had the opportunity to learn painting techniques taught by Emily Sanders. The paint supplies for the activity were made possible through generous donations from local individuals.

Bailey’s choice to contribute to the program holds personal significance. In her earlier years, she was a patient at the University of Utah Burn Center and has actively participated in the University of Utah’s Camp Nah Nah Mah since 2017. Camp Nah Nah Mah is an annual camp that is provided to burn patients at no cost for campers and teaches them resilience, confidence, and healing through fun activities. Bailey’s community service initiative reflects her commitment to giving back and making a positive impact on an organization that has played a crucial role in her own life.

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a national student organization that focuses on empowering young individuals to become leaders in their families, careers and communities. Founded in 1945, FCCLA provides a platform for students to “develop skills for life through: character development, creative and critical thinking, interpersonal communication, practical knowledge, and career preparation.”