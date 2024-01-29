Photographs by Local Artist Dave Hanson on Exhibit at Gallery East

Press Release

Photographs by Dave Hanson, a local businessman and award-winning artist, will be on exhibit at Gallery East during the month of February. The exhibit, entitled “Road Trip,” will be on view from Feb. 2 to March 1 in the Central Instruction Building (CIB) on the campus of Utah State University Eastern.

“My photographs are mementos of passion from my ongoing visual autobiographical journey,” he explained. “They are the outcomes of the variations of my thoughts and the evidence and artifacts of my presence in the places that I have been, the things I have seen, and of the people that I have experienced. They tell of the brief moments in my life that have paused me in my steps and have roused me from life’s visual slumber.”

He continued, “The exhibit, ‘Road Trip,’ is an accumulation of those captured moments from the visual odyssey of my travels throughout the western United States. The resulting images are a celebration of my search to discover and capture—with fresh eyes and a unique vision—what I have found beautiful, interesting and unexpected.”

The series of some 30 photographs represents a unique vision of the West, featuring travel spots, weathered structures, and roadside views of the American landscape.

Hanson is an artist with a life-long passion for the medium of photography. He was born in Price, Utah and for over three decades, his photography has encapsulated an eclectic range of subject matter. He’s been intrigued and inspired by everything from the uniqueness of the human face and body to the historic remnants left by man on the land and in the beauty of the landscape itself throughout the United States and around the world.

His photographs represent the outcome of his vision as translated through the passion of his soul. He incorporates digital, film, and multiple historic alternative photographic processes to capture and create his uniquely authentic art. Since 2005, with over 215 gallery shows, his images have been exhibited and collected in galleries throughout the US, Greece, Spain, Italy, Hungary, Canada, England, South Korea and France.

Hanson’s exhibit, “Road Trip,” will be on view from Feb. 2 through March 1. An artist’s reception and talk will be held on Friday, Feb. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Students, faculty and members of the community are welcome to attend.

Gallery East is free and open to the public during the academic year from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed weekends and holidays. Contact Noel Carmack at (435) 613-5241 or email noel.carmack@usu.edu for any questions about the exhibit.