Ferron City Council Looks to the New Year

By Julie Johansen

The Ferron City Council met early on Wednesday evening to accommodate the city’s Christmas party later that evening. To begin the meeting, the consent agenda was approved. Included in the consent agenda was the approval of the minutes from an emergency meeting on Oct. 12 and the regular November meeting. Additionally, a utility adjustment for a citizen who had a leak was approved.

The 2023 meeting schedule was then approved, leaving the city council meetings on the second Wednesday of each month. Next, the $250 Walmart grant applied for by Great Life manager Maegan Crosland was accepted. The grant has to be used to improve the lives of citizens in Ferron. The hope was that the grant would be enough to buy a floor scrubber for the gym, but it will be used for cleaning supplies instead.

Mayor Adele Justice then asked the council to consider shares required for secondary hook-ups and the fees required. The size of the ground covered by the water should also be considered as well as what the water share can actually do.

The mayor previously met with the canal company president and he recommended paying the index fee and not requiring a share of water. She stated that it was time to renew the lease with the canal company and she has invited the canal company to attend the next city council meeting. Mayor Justice asked the council to study these matters to prepare for the council meeting in January.

Another item that will be considered is meters for secondary hook-ups. The mayor also noted that the city has a vacant secondary water connection and was wondering if it could be transferred to a new location.

The financial city audit was then reported and accepted by the council. It was also announced that Ferron City will have an indigent burial in the near future. This will be a cremation from a family that cannot afford the burial.

It was explained that the city is required by law to provide the lot and burial on a lot owned by the city with no fees attached. The city does require a vault and has lots available on the north side of the cemetery. This was new for many on the council as it has not happened for a long time.

Speeding on Canyon Road was then discussed and options were considered. Some suggestions to reduce speeding were speed bumps, more obvious signs, “Child at Play” signs or rumble strips. The council was asked to bring any ideas to share before spring.

Council members then gave their reports. Council member Gerry Stotler was concerned about open doors at the golf course where the new carts are stored. The council agreed that the doors should be kept locked.

Council member Chris Winn then reported that many of the sidewalks have been completed and bids will come in the spring for those areas needing repair. Councilman Dell Mead stated there has been little activity with dogs or the fire department.

Councilman Troy Winter commented that next year, the Christmas with Santa party should be moved inside. He explained that this year, it was so cold that it ended early and was scarcely attended.

Maintenance foreman Sid Swasey next asked about a surplus sale as the city shop needs to be cleaned out. He suggested that the items be put on on a list and added online. He also spoke about the city’s need of two of the old golf carts for use at the cemetery and fairgrounds at Peach Days.

The regular meeting was then closed and a public hearing as opened to receive comment on the bonds received from the Community Impact Board in the amount of $190,000. There were no comments, so the hearing adjourned and the regular meeting was opened long enough to approve paying the bills and adjourn.