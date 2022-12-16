Emery Youngsters Shop with a Cop

On Wednesday evening, the Emery County Shop-With-a-Cop program benefitted youngsters once again. The officers were given the opportunity to take 24 children shopping at Walmart in Price.

The Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) shared that most of the children were excited from the start, and though a few of them were hesitant, they soon warmed up to the officers and had a great time.

This year, the program was funded by the Walmart Foundation, Utah Police Civilian Association, Castle Valley Supply, Wee Bit Wicked, Huntington City, Gordon Grange, W.D. Wilson and Betty Moore.

The ECSO also expressed appreciation for the administration and staff at each elementary school for taking time to consider which children they believed could benefit the most from the Shop-With-a-Cop opportunity, as well as the parents that allowed their children to participate.

The sheriff’s office continued by thanking Walmart for its assistance during checkout as well as for the punch and cookies. Spouses and significant others of the ECSO employees also donated time to support the program and received recognition.

“What a great way to end the year at ECSO,” the sheriff’s office shared. “Merry Christmas everyone!”