Ferron City Council Plans Activities for 2021

The Ferron City Council meeting on Wednesday evening included a public hearing, which was opened by new council member Brad Richman. The hearing was to receive input and discuss opening the 2020-21 fiscal year budget as well as to receive information on the fairgrounds master plan.

The discussion continued about Ferron City receiving a Community Impact Board grant and also CARES Act funding, which allowed the city to increase areas of the budget. Meanwhile, a few areas of the budget were decreased slightly as the demand in those areas has also decreased.

Using the fairgrounds as a trailhead for the trail system requires that the master plan for the fairgrounds is complete before the city can apply for grant funding. Many items were considered, including an adventure park, courts for pickleball and tennis, moving the playground, and various others changes and improvements. Following several suggestions by council members and a number of citizens, the public hearing was closed.

Resolution 2021-4 was adopted later in the meeting to amend the budget for fiscal year 2020-21 to include those budget changes discussed in the public hearing.

Bids were then opened for security systems at city hall and the fairgrounds. Two companies submitted bids and the lowest bid from Superior Security Systems was accepted.

Next, Jolene Stevens requested a contribution for S2 Racing (barrels). The council granted her the traditional donation of $250. A unanimous vote from the council to contract with the county for elections this fall was then received.

Jacqueline Wilde, city clerk, next spoke to the council about replacing the MV-RS software used for meter reading in the city. She reported that with the current system, the city will not have support from the company after December 2021. Wilde gave each member of the council pricing and information on the various systems.

The council members decided to study these systems and make a decision in time to include any new purchase before adopting the budget for 2021-22. Mayor Justice also asked each council member to have their budget items ready for their next meeting to prepare for the budget adoption in June.

Next, the mayor signed a proclamation declaring April 24 as Arbor Day in Ferron City. To coincide, a park clean up and tree planting activity are slated as activities for that day.

A hearty discussion about Peach Days 2021 followed these agenda items. Reviewing last year’s celebration, the council felt that many of the activities need to continue while other activities should be considered for revival from previous years.

During reports from the council members and mayor, it was announced that Ferron City’s Easter celebration will be on Saturday, March 27. The youth city council will be assisting with the daytime activities from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Mayor’s Park.

Mayor Justice also announced that there has been another snag with the Bureau of Land Management in getting the lease at Millsite. They have been working on this for many months and it will probably be another year before this can be completed.