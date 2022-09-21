FERRON CITY PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Ferron City Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on October 4, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in conjunction with the regular scheduled Planning Commission Meeting, to receive public input on a proposal to amend the Ferron City Zoning Map by rezoning certain described as Parcel Number 01-113B-0040, Currently owned by John B. Aragon and Ema-Len C. Aragon from H-1 Highway Commercial to R-1-7,500 Residential Zone. All interested citizens are encouraged to attend and will be given the opportunity to be heard for or against the proposed items. The meeting will be held at the Ferron City Hall located at 20 East Main Street, Ferron, Utah.

I, the undersigned duly acting and appointed Recorder of Ferron City, hereby certify that the foregoing notice was mailed to each affected entity, posted in three public places on September 19, 2022 and provided to the ETV News for publication in the next two circulations.

Barbara Bowles

Ferron City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 21 and September 28, 2022.