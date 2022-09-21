IN THE SEVENTH DISTRICT COURT-PRICE

CARBON COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH

L & H DWELLINGS, LLC,

Plaintiff

vs.

JOHN CROSS,

Defendants.

SUMMONS

Case No. 220700049

Judge Harmond

THE STATE OF UTAH TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT

John Cross

You are hereby summoned and required to file an answer in writing to the Complaint to Quiet Title with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court at 120 E Main St, Price, UT 84501 and to serve upon or mail to Plaintiff’s attorney a copy of said Answer within twenty-one (21) days after service of this Summons upon you. Complaint may be obtained through the court or though counsel.

If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in said Complaint which has been filed with the Clerk of the Court and a copy of which is herewith served upon you.

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 21, September 28, October 5 and October 12, 2022.