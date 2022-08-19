Ferron City Prepares for 2022 Peach Days

By Julie Johansen

In the final city council meeting before Ferron City’s annual Peach Days, much of the discussion was directed to last minute organization and review of assignments for the approaching celebration. Ferron Peach Days will be the week of Sept. 5-10.

The Peach Days Pageant was held on Aug. 10 and 14 girls participated, including Shaelynn Lofley, Leah Garcia, Aspyn Hinkins, Makenezi Jones-Cheshire, Ashlynn Lofley, Kodee Behling, Sage Cook, Paizley Jackson, Jaivery Pitchforth, Courtney Behling, Kaicee Behling, Kallee Cook, Morgan Mills and Demi Pitchforth. All the contestants were acknowledged at council meeting.

Activities planned for the weeklong celebration include a fun run, bingo, bike ride, dessert contest, Sidewalk Picasso, the Field of Flags, a taco buffet dinner, fireworks, parade, fire department breakfast, car show, game night in the park and horse races. The plans also include a band to entertain on both Friday and Saturday evenings.

Other business items for council discussion included utility equalization requests from two citizens and discussion about a sewer project for another, which will be referred to the Castle Valley Special Service District. Additionally, a motion to amend the Recreational Vehicle Court ordinance was tabled until the next meeting.

A rental agreement with Great Life was also tabled as the council needs more information. Comments received by the council and mayor about the golf course have been very positive; however, vandalism at the golf course was reported.

To conclude, Mayor Adele Justice reported on attending the Community Impact Board meeting but with little success. She will try again in October for a grant to assist with the park at the fairgrounds.