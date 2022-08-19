Crowns Awarded at Peach Days Pageant

The 2022 Peach Days Royalty earned their crowns at the annual pageant on Aug. 10. Pageant directors Colette Weinstock and Devin Seely organized the event that brought together girls of all ages.

“They, with their amazing team of moms and young ladies, pulled it off,” Ferron City Recorder Barbara Bowles said.

The focus of the pageant was to bring the contestants together and build friendships. Another focus was to have the young ladies work together as a team.

“Each and every one of these ladies are special residents in our city and we want them to know it,” Bowles said.

The 2022 contestants included Shaelynn Lofley, Leah Garcia, Aspyn Hinkins, Makenzi Jones-Cheshire, Ashlynn Lofley, Kodee Behling, Sage Cook, Paizley Jackson, Jaivery Pitchforth, Courtney Behling, Kaicee Behling, Kallee Cook, Morgan Mills and Demi Pitchforth.

At the end of the evening, Shaelynn Lofley was crowned as Mini Miss Peach Blossom while Aspyn Hinkins took the Little Miss Peach Blossom title. Sage Cook earned the Miss Peach Blossom title while Kodee Behling was named Miss Congeniality.

Demi Pitchforth earned the Miss Peach Days crown. Her first attendant is Kallee Cook with Kaicee Behling as the second attendant. The royalty will have their photos displayed at Ferron City Hall and will also serve during the 2022 Peach Days celebration.