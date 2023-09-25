Finale Event Hosted for 2023 Saturday Vibes

The final Helper Saturday Vibes of the 2023 season was hosted over the weekend. For this finale, Creep and the Dead Zephyrs both graced the Vibes stage to provide great music.

Saving the best for last, the drink special was a blood orange margarita, while the children were welcome to the Imagination Station to craft their very own fall wreaths. Delicious food from Country Confections, Mambo Truck, Ruben’s BBQ and more were available, and as a special surprise, the very first engagement happened during Vibes this weekend as well.

The Vibes crew gave a special thanks to the 2023 sponsors Renewal by Andersen, Helper City, The Helper Project, USU, Castleview Hospital, Emery Telcom, Dragonfly Wellness, Empathetix Healthcare, Little Learners, Coca-Cola, Miner’s Cottages, Tony Basso, Real Estate Titans, iGotPoop.com, Matsuda Acupuncture, JN Auto, Castle Gate RV Park and more.