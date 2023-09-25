Grazers and Citizens Voice Concerns of Forest Service Prescribed Burns

Press Release

The Emery Stockgrowers Association have objections and strong concerns about the intention to ignite additional fires on the Emery Mountain along Big Ridge. They understand that the fire in Box Canyon was a “lightning strike” and has been allowed to burn because the fire is in a prescribed burn area that has been studied and shown to be beneficial. It is not their understanding that the Big Ridge area was part of that prescribed burn area nor that environmental studies have been done. They question who has authorized this additional burn and would like to see the environmental studies that have indicated this was beneficial and could potentially address some of the concerns that they have. They are struggling to see that this was a well thought out and studied proposal but more of an opportunity to make good on the end of the fiscal year funding and proposed government shutdown. The Emery Stockgrowers Association, The Muddy Creek Irrigation Company, the citizens of Emery Town and the Sportsmen that utilize the forest all stand to be harmed and have detrimental effects from the ignition of additional fires in their watershed. Some of their concerns they would like addressed are:

The permittees were given an extension until the 7th of October. They aren’t sure how many of Forest Service employees have actually ridden and tried to gather cattle out of the Cowboy/Quichumpah pasture but multiple horses have been lost and injured over the years because of the steepness of the country and the difficulty of gathering cows in this area. They have moved out of the pasture but it is extremely difficult to clear in a few drives but takes many attempts to clear the cows out of the timber in the steep canyons with a lot of cowboys on hand. The permittees are going again in a desperate attempt to clear the path but this pasture is in the middle of the pathway home for any cattle left in the high country. They are specifically asking for more time or to at least wait until their off date.

There are range improvements on the Big Ridge, will there be a promise to replace those range improvements when they are lost?

This has the potential to impact a large geographical area, will there be a promise not to decrease our grazing rights? If they lose the ability to graze this large pasture especially with its location in their rotations the impact will be significant and not of our own or Mother Nature’s making.

Muddy Creek Irrigation Company has worked tirelessly over the last decade to pipe their irrigation system and Emery Town’s water supply. The increased sedimentation that will be caused by a burn in the drainage will be a detriment to the multi-million dollar projects that are just now being completed. Is the Forest Service willing to take responsibility for that degradation to a new system and make retribution when it was an intentional fire? There is no reservoir to catch sediment downstream of the burn scar this will create and the sediment will impact the pipeline system in place.

The history of prescribed burns in our county doesn’t paint a favorable impression for the Forest Service. What measures are in place and crews are prepared to keep this from having the same results as the prescribed burn on the Trail Mountain fire that ended up jumping to East Mountain as well?

What public input and public communication has been allowed and initiated by the Forest Service agency to make sure permittees and sportsmen are aware of the potential danger and impact to plans?

Grazers and Citizens are sure that there are more concerns that will arise and need to be addressed but as this appears to be such a rushed decision beginning on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 on the part of the Forest Service that concerned citizens feel the need to start a conversation as soon as possible and will continue to bring additional concerns to light. They would encourage a public meeting to be held before the additional fires are lit.