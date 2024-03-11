Firefighter I and II Training Hosted by Local Departments

Over the weekend, the Helper City Fire Department announced that they are currently hosting Firefighter I and II training and certification.

The training is long and arduous, with Helper, Wellington Price and East Carbon fire departments all in participation. On Saturday, a flashover live fire training was conducted. Helper Fire shared that the firefighters are gaining skills and certification that will better serve their respective communities, as well as Carbon County as a whole.

Those that are participating in this intense training are all volunteers that attend class on their own time.