First Friday Brings Summer Olympics to Helper

July’s First Friday event, hosted at the park on Helper’s historic Main Street, was presented by Helper Beer. This month, the event had a summer olympics theme.

The new eatery encouraged the community to gather their teams to compete in a myriad of classic events, such as sack races, tug-of-war, hula hooping and water balloon passes. There were prizes for the top athletes as well as popsicles for the first 100 participants.

This fun was hosted from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday evening and was free for all that wished to participate. Each month, First Friday is brought to Helper City and is sponsored by a new business or entity each time.