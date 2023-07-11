East Carbon Celebrates with Community Daze

The annual Community Daze festivities returned to East Carbon and Sunnyside over the weekend. Beginning bright and early, a breakfast was hosted on Saturday, July 8 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Following this, the parade began at 10 a.m. Activities in the park commenced as the parade concluded and were hosted throughout the remainder of the day. The festivities included a horseshoe tournament, the Bo Huff Car Show, live entertainment, vendors, booths, bouncers and more.

Also hosted annually, the Sunnyside Rodeo took place on Friday and Saturday evenings. Appreciation was extended to the gold sponsors of the event, including Sunnyside CoGen, Price AutoFarm/Price Ford, Rocky Mountain Power and the Carbon County Auditor.