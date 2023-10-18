Fishes for Wishes Fundraiser Benefits Roundy Family

By Robin Hunt

The Emery County Travel Bureau met for its regularly scheduled meeting last week in Green River. After approving the minutes, Emery County Travel Director AnnDee Meade introduced Camie Bell as the new county’s travel assistant.

The next item of discussion was this year’s Catfish on the Green Fishing Tournament. During the event, participants donated money to the Fishes for Wishes fundraiser that was to help fund a wish for a local family. Dale Roundy and his family were unanimously selected from a group of local residents after losing their wife and mom to cancer this past year.

Catfish on the Green coordinator Amanda Leonard worked with Dale’s daughter Emily to create a dream weekend for the family that would give them something to look forward to and help them make new and positive memories together. With Emily’s guidance, it was decided to plan a weekend trip to Salt Lake to attend a Bee’s Game (something they did annually with their mom).

Emily also said that her mom always insisted that if they were going to go on a trip, they needed to make it educational. With Emily’s insight, the fundraiser was able to purchase an annual family pass to Thanksgiving Point and put the family up in a tower room at Little America for the weekend. They family was also supplied with a gift card for the hotel’s world-class breakfast buffet and five front and center seats to the Bee’s game that night.

After their event-filled weekend, the family reached out to thank those that made it possible. Dale said they were able to talk about Annie and what she would’ve thought about the trip, and that it was a great experience for them.

Amanda Leonard then reported on recent Emery County events, including the Joe’s Valley Fest, which was credited as a big success. The John Wesley Powell Museum also just wrapped up its River Runner’s Hall of Fame event, which went really well and had over 300 participants.

Attention was then turned to upcoming events. Outlaw Days is right around the corner, scheduled for Nov. 3-4 at the Green River Gun Range. This event includes a milk jug shoot, Cowboy Action Shooting, a horseshoe tournament, a prime rib dinner and Brenn Hill concert. You can learn more about the event and register online at outlawdays.com.

Green River Rocks is already getting some attention from vendors and prospective festival goers and is scheduled for April 5-7, 2024.

The next meeting of the Emery County Travel Bureau will be held Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m. in Castle Dale.