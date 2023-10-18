Carbon School Board Recognizes Technology Staff

Carbon School District’s (CSD) technology staff was recognized during the school board meeting last week.

“We want to say thank you officially to each and every single one of you for the incredible work you do for us every day,” said Carbon School District Superintendent Mika Salas as she began the recognition.

She continued, expressing that the district’s staff is very grateful for the efficient and immediate work the technology department implements within in the district.

“They don’t just look at their job as a job, they recognize their impact on everybody,” included Carbon School District Elementary Director Stacy Basinger. “They know it’s all about student success.”

CSD’s technology department manages over 1,000 Windows devices, approximately 4,000 Chromebooks along with various devices, including phones, intercoms and smart boards.