Flames Engulf Home in Wellington

Authorities were paged to a structure fire in Wellington at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

The Wellington home, located on Hillcrest Drive, reportedly had smoke looming from the windows. Minutes later, it was announced that flames were rising from the roof.

According to early reports, a male occupant was burned by the fire. The flames that injured the man were quickly extinguished and the male was reported to be awake and breathing. At this time, the severity of the male’s injuries have not been reported or if any other occupants were injured in the blaze.

The home was reported to be fully engulfed within in less than 30 minutes of when the fire began. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Check back with ETV News as more information is made available.