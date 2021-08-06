51 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

On Thursday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that there are 51 active cases of COVID-19 within the region. This includes 34 in Carbon County, six in Emery County and 11 in Grand County.

Of these cases, 23 have been recorded in the past three days. Carbon County has tallied 16 in that time frame while Emery County has reported three. Grand County has recorded four in the past three days.

Six regional patients are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus. This includes four from Carbon County and two from Emery County.

The health department has reported 34 deaths in the region since the pandemic began, including 20 in Carbon County, 10 in Emery County and four in Grand County.

To date, 16,267 Southeast Utah residents are fully vaccinated against the virus. In total, 16,601 have received their first dose. Of the eligible population, 44.64% in Carbon County are fully vaccinated. That percentage in Emery County is 42.52% and 60.76% in Grand County.

With this data, Carbon County is in the moderate transmission level for the virus while Emery County is in the low level. Grand County is in the high transmission level.