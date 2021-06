The recent rainstorms have caused flash flooding in Nine Mile Canyon.

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) released a statement at 2:40 p.m. on Friday afternoon that Nine Mile Canyon Road is impassible due to flooding.

“Flash flooding is still possible during a drought,” added CCSO. “Stay alert, stay safe.”

At this time, there is no indication of when the roads will be cleared. Check back with ETV News as more information becomes available.