Former CHS Coach Sentenced in Sexual Abuse Case

Kenji Otani, a former Carbon High School coach and local golf pro, was sentenced in the case of object rape, forcible sodomy and forcible sexual abuse on April 19.

Beginning in July of 2018, these incidences involved a minor that was receiving instruction from Otani at the Carbon Country Club Golf Course driving range. It was stated that, during this instruction, Otani would kiss and sexually abuse the minor. The abuse allegedly continued over the course of the next several years.

The minor involved disclosed this information to a trusted adult who then reported it to local authorities. Otani was first detained on these charges in May of 2022, with the initial report showing that Otani had continued to behave as though the victim and he were in an ongoing and consensual relationship.

On Wednesday, Otani appeared for his sentencing on the charges. The court issued that Otani shall abide by the continuous protective order that was issued in the case and also pay restitution in the amount of $700 to the Utah State Office for Victims of Crime.

Continuing, Otani is responsible for any additional treatment costs associated with therapy or counseling the victim may need, and he will be subject to group A sex offender conditions and registry requirements. Based on Otani’s conviction of forcible sodomy and forcible sexual abuse, both second degree felonies, he was sentenced to two indeterminate terms of 1-15 years in the Utah State Prison.

The defendant’s charges will run concurrent and it was recommended by the court that Otani participate in treatment at the Utah State Prison at the earliest opportunity.