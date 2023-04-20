Support Continues for Graduation Spectacular

Last week, Jared and Paige Haddock visited the Price City Council to request support for the annual Graduation Spectacular event. This is traditionally hosted following high school graduation each May in order to give those students celebrating a safe environment to do so.

On Wednesday evening, they paid a visit to the Carbon County Commissioners with the same goal. Jared explained that the Carbon School Board has taken over the event and there are more opportunities that way, including bringing in much needed aspects such as insurance. They wish to continue the event and provide students with a safe space to hopefully eliminate drunk driving and accidents.

This tradition has been carried on for over 20 years and is made up of volunteers that are willing to host a party in a safe environment. This is a worthwhile event with a lot of additions and activities coming in this year.

The Haddocks thanked the commissioner for their support in years past, particularly the use of the county’s event center, which they credited as a game changer. The event went from just over 200 students to about 500 students in the last couple of years after the changes were made.

Commission Chair Tony Martines expressed his appreciation in having them use the event center and is glad that the county could assist. This year, the theme is following a feeling of adventure, with a lot of fun games, entertainment, dancing, prizes and even a magician that was featured on Good Morning America.

The hope is that the myriad of activities will have the students excited. “There’s food and fun and friends,” said Paige.

Commissioner Larry Jensen said that this is a worthwhile activity for the graduation students in the community, with Commissioner Casey Hopes stating that he has been able to help participate in Grad Spec over the years and that it is a great, safe event for the youth.

With this said, it was decided that the commissioners would donate the same amount that they have contributed in years past, which is a total of $500.