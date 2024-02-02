Former Miss Carbon County Wins the Crown at the Miss Utah Teen Volunteer State Pageant

Ivy Beecher, the former Miss Carbon County for 2022, recently reached a new milestone in the world of pageantry as she won the Miss Utah Teen Volunteer state pageant.

Beecher, who has competed in pageants since she was five years old, won $3,600 in scholarship funds for her success in this pageant. She will now go on to compete on the national level at the Miss America Teen Volunteer event, which is slated for March.

These pageants are based on service and Beecher has a “Serve” initiative that is called Kindness in Noticing Differences (K.I.N.D), which focuses on diversity and inclusion. She authored and illustrated a book with the same title and was the guest author at the Creekview Elementary Literacy Night in 2023.

“Ivy grew up with dyslexia, so her initiative focuses on being kind to those that are different,” Beecher’s mother explained. “Ivy was also a guest youth speaker at the Wasatch Reading Summit in October.”

To win the crown and title at the Miss Utah Teen Volunteer state pageant, Beecher competed in interview, talent, fitness, onstage question and evening gown. Beecher travels throughout Utah to serve the state and spread kindness.