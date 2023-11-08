Four Corners Debuts New Location

Four Corners Community Behavioral Health welcomed the community to the grand opening of its relocated community clinic on Monday afternoon. Members of the community were invited to tour the new clinic, located in Price City’s Downtown District, and learn more about the services offered there.

The event began with a ribbon cutting ceremony courtesy of the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce. Clinic staff spoke to those in attendance about the new clinic before cutting the ribbon with the chamber’s iconic gold scissors.

Before attendees had the chance to tour the remodeled clinic, they were greeted by the building’s new mural. Painted by Traci O’Very Covey, the mural spans the north and east sides of the building. O’Very Covey said that mural is symbolic of healing, hope and being nurtured.

“Overall, the imagery conveys a sense of harmony and balance, capturing the power of support and care in helping others grow and transform in their journey through life,” shared O’Very Covey.

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, visitors could tour the remodeled building, which formerly housed the Southeast Utah Health Department. Four Corners spent months improving the building, including upgrades to flooring, paint, roofing and more.

“We are celebrating the growth of our community behavioral health clinic,” said Meranda Saccomano, LCSW and Clinical Supervisor. “We have expanded over the years and we are at a point where we just needed more room for more clients.”

The new location houses Four Corners’ mental health services for individuals, youth and families. Outpatients services are also offered for the substance use dependent population along with the organization’s medication assisted treatment.

The relocated community clinic is located at 28 South 100 East in Price. For more information about its services or to schedule an appointment, please call (435) 637-2358 or visit www.fourcornersbh.com.