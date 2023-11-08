The Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments Has a New Name

SERDA Press Release

Many members of the public and government officials have always known the Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments (SEUALG) as being a service provider in Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan counties of programs ranging from senior services, food banks, and other poverty alleviation aid to assisting communities with economic and community development through planning and revolving loan funds. For the last 30 years, SEUALG has had its administration and the Carbon County Food Bank located in Price on Carbon Avenue in the former Reeves Elementary School.

SEUALG will be moving its administrative offices, along with the Carbon County Food Bank and other community services programs, such as aging services, HEAT, weatherization and housing, to a new location on Fairgrounds Road by the Carbon County Event Center and Carbon County Senior Center. The new facilities have been made available by a grant by the State of Utah’s Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB), which is funded by mineral lease payments from the extraction industry. The new facilities will be complete with new meeting spaces, new service offices and a new Carbon County Food Bank, which will be a choice pantry (like a grocery store).

In addition to the new facilities, SEUALG is rebranding to Southeastern Regional Development Agency (SERDA). The rebranding comes after 54 years of being known as SEUALG, AOG, ALG, and the many other names and nicknames given over the decades. The new name, SERDA, is capitalizing on the role the organization has played with creating regional development in the four-county region from community and economic development to social and personal development through lifting people out of poverty.

“SERDA is looking to a new future with new facilities and a new name,” said Community Services and Equity Director Julie Rosier. “The agency is ‘developing’ all the time with new programs and projects for the region.”

The new address for SERDA (formally known as SEUALG) and the new food bank is 252 South Fairground Road, Price, Utah 84501. The facilities are slated to be open by the middle of November 2023.