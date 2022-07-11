Fourth of July Celebrated in Green River

By Mistie Bastian

Green River’s Fourth of July celebration was organized by a committee of Green River residents, Shady Acres, Chow Hound and the Green River Fire Department.

The fun began at 11 a.m. with a kid’s bike parade. Kids decorated their bikes, scooters, Jeeps, etc. and were sorted into age groups, which were zero to three years old, four to eight years old, and nine and older. The bikes were judged and then there was a parade around the park. Winners were announced following the parade.

For the zero to three age group, first place went to Peyton, second place was Paisley and Paxton, and third place was Raelynn. In the four to eight age group, first place was Ella, second place went to Ollie and third place was Gavin. Finally, in the nine and up age group, first place was Gracie, second place went to McCoy and third place was Dodger.

After the bike parade, there were bounce houses and face painting by committee members Jenni Burnett and Bridget Meadows. Chow Hound and committee members then provided prizes for the winners of the bike parade while all participants received Otter Pops and Ring Pops.

At 4 p.m., the Green River Fire Department oversaw a slip and slide at the baseball field. The committee also organized a dessert potluck and games at the park.

Appreciation was extended to committee members Addison Gee, Loni Meadows, Lesa Madsen, Bailie Newland, Bridget Meadows, Cindy Powell, Diana Gingerich, Jenni Burnett, Lindsey Young, Tonya Bigelow, Tracy Wareham, Doreen Lehnhoff and Kitty Marshall for organizing and overseeing the event.