Fred Kelly Van Buren passed away on October 21, 2022, at the age of 83 peacefully in his home in Cortez, CO, surrounded by loved ones.

Kelly was born in Orangeville, Utah on March 21, 1939, to Fred Harold and Uwin (Berg) Van Buren.

He graduated from Orangeville High School in 1957, was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1958 to 1961 as a missile site specialist. Post military service, Kelly had several jobs in several states but ultimately retired from the Bureau of Reclamation as a surveyor in 1986. He spent the last 31 years in the trailer that he moved from Vernal, UT, to Cortez. He put the trailer on a permanent foundation and built additions creating his ideal forever home. He lived in this home gardening and tending to his little piece of heaven until his passing.

Kelly loved fishing, gardening, camping, finding puff ball mushrooms, growing his grapes, dancing, cutting firewood, and spending time with his family and friends. His favorite time of year was spring when he could finally get outside and start fiddling with his grapes and planting his garden. He was known for his wood working, popcorn, homemade ice cream, and love for his family. He enjoyed the 4th of July and watching the fireworks.

Kelly was a strong patriarch of his family and was a great man to all, helping anyone anytime. He loved the smallest pleasures in life and brought great joy to all that knew him. He loved, taught, and guided his family. Kelly was a man who never cared much about himself and in his final days, he was worried about his wife, family, and the loved ones he was leaving behind.

Kelly has spent the last 16 years with his best friend, partner, and wife Beverly. Together they have traveled, fished, camped, and made many great memories with their children, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Kelly knew the love and grace of God and was baptized on September 27th, 2022.

Kelly was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Lela Ann, his second wife Wilda Joy, and brother, Kay Van Buren.

Surviving Kelly are his wife Beverly of Cortez; his children Gizial Livingston (Allen), Bryan and Katrina Baumgartner, Lance Van Buren, Page Bane (Roxanne), Darnell Bane, Brett Baumgartner (Margaret), Barbara Baskin (Martin), Barry Baumgartner (Vicki), Betsy Doolen (Chuck), and Brady Baumgartner; his siblings Roanna Scovill (Ladue), Winifred Lippold, Barbara Olsen (Ray); and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. Pastor Luke Scheele will officiate. Internment of ashes will be privately at a later date.