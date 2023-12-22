Free Community Christmas Dinner Returns

ETV News Stock Photo

Community Cares will be returning with its ever-popular Christmas dinner this year. The free event will provide meals to hungry, homeless, elderly or needy community members, along with anyone else who would like to attend.

Hosted at the USU Eastern Student Center, the event will feature a complete holiday meal along with entertainment and gifts for children. The community is invited to take part between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Christmas Day. Transportation will even be provided for those who request it.

For those that are not able to leave their homes, Community Cares will deliver meals to those who are homebound in Carbon and Emery counties. Those in need of transportation or meal delivery should contact Stephanie Cha at (435) 820-6631 prior to Christmas Day.

Those who would like to contribute to the success of the dinner are invited to make donations. Donated funds will be use to cover the expenses of the dinner. Those wishing to donate should mail a check payable to Community Cares Christmas Dinner at PO Box 255, Price, UT 84501.

Community Cares is a non-profit organization that operates to give back to the community during the holidays. For additional information on this year’s dinner, please contact Pam Cha at (435) 820-6628 or Brenda Deeter at (435) 820-8140.