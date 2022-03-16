Free Dumping Opportunity Coming to the Carbon County Landfill

With the arrival of spring and warm weather comes the need to tidy up yards, gutters, driveways and more. With this in mind, Carbon County is opening the landfill to all county residents for free dumping for a limited time. This opportunity will take place from March 26 to April 9.

It is important to note that Price City will not be providing pickup services and residents should make arrangements to transport their materials to the county landfill. Do not leave waste materials on the street or the curb for pickup.

It was also stated that free dumping at the landfill is limited to residential refuse only and fees will still apply for commercial refuse. The Carbon County Road Department will provide additional assistance during the free dumping to ensure all residents can take advantage of the opportunity.

For more information on free dumping, contact the Carbon County Landfill at (435) 636-0005.