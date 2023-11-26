Fresh Blood in the Water

Stock Photo by Chase Huggard

Efforts to rebuild Carbon’s boys’ swim team and beef up the girls’ team will bring new blood to the pool this season. Veteran coach Allie Chamberlain is entering her sixth year as head coach by welcoming fresh faces to the team.

“We are in a build phase with the boys after losing so many seniors last year,” Chamberlain explained. “We have a big group of freshman girls that are coming in that will help us out a ton.”

The Lady Dinos are coming off of a third-place finish in state last year, while the boys ended in eighth. A few returners will lend the experience to the newcomers, including the likes of Alyssa Chamberlain, Mia Crompton, Mason Engar and Cameron Jones.

“We have some great talent, so it will be exciting to see what they can come away with,” said Chamberlain.

While talent plays a big role, Chamberlain emphasized the importance of dedication not just during the season, but year-round. “[We] just to try and keep as many people in the pool as possible,” she explained. “It is so hard to play catch-up if they take the entire off season off.”

This dedication will be crucial throughout the season as the team faces tough region opponents. Chamberlain expects Canyon View to be challenging, while the Carbon/Emery rivalry always proves exciting. But at the end of the day, Chamberlain just encourages the swimmers to do they best they possibly can and leave it all in the pool.