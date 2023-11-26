Spartan Wrestlers Will be Tough

Stock Photo by Julie Johansen

By Julie Johansen

Coach Kirk Christiansen expects big things from the Emery High wrestlers this year. The team has several state placers returning to the mat this season, including Monty Christiansen, state champion, and state placers Easton Thornley, Derrick Birch, Boden Christman and Korbin Jensen.

Other returners to watch include Tayden Allen, Dixon Peacock, Devon Byars, Raiden Ewell, Ryan Collard and Hazen Meccariello. Coach Christiansen is also excited about many new young wrestlers, including Ryder Rollins, Ty Christiansen, Sam Allen and Ben Farley, among others. Also returning to wrestling this year after a couple years off are Mason Stewart and Michael Ilijic.

Coach Christiansen hopes to have two wrestlers in all nine weight classes, but right now is missing wrestlers in the 190 and 215 weight classes, which can really hurt the team. In the lower weights, there are about five or six boys in each weight class.

While the team prepares for the upcoming season, Christiansen is grateful to coach Ferd Allred for the strength training the athletes have received from him. The team will face Juab, South Summit, Delta and Morgan, who are always tough competitors, but Emery is ready to be tough when they need to be tough.