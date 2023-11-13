Friar Tuck’s Barbershop Debuts New Location

The continued success of Friar Tuck’s Barbershop prompted a new location for owner Kylie Howell. The larger space was celebrated by the community on Friday as visitors toured the new location on Helper Main Street.

Existing clients of Friar Tuck’s should have no problem finding the new shop, as the business moved just two doors north of its former location. Clients can now find the barbershop just north of the iconic Strand Theatre on Main Street.

Howell used the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s gold scissors to cut the ribbon at the new space on Friday before inviting visitors in for a tour. “The new shop is beautiful and I’m excited to get settled in and share it with y’all,” Howell shared.

Howell will continue to offer the services clients have come to expect from the barbershop, specializing in haircuts, beard trims and straight razor. As the busy holiday season approaches, customers that were looking to get in the chair were encouraged to book online at www.helperhaircut.com.

“Thanks again to everyone who has supported the barber shop over these last two years,” Howell said. “I really could not do this without you!”

Friar Tuck’s Barbershop is located at 102 South Main Street in Helper. Appointments are available Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call (435) 261-2819 or visit www.helperhaircut.com.