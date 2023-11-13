Officers Seek Information on Bull Moose Shot, Left to Waste

DWR News Release

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are seeking information from the public about a bull moose that was shot and left to waste last month. Officers received a report of a bull moose that was killed in the Strawberry River Drainage in Wasatch County. Investigators estimated that the incident occurred sometime between Oct. 7-12.

Upon further investigation, officers determined that the moose was killed by a bullet, which traveled through both front shoulders, rendering the moose incapable of traveling very far after being shot. There was a bull moose hunt taking place in the area during the same timeframe the moose is believed to have been shot. However, due to the location of the wound, officers believe the animal was killed and left to waste, rather than the hunter being unable to find the animal after shooting it.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal killing of this moose, or any other wildlife-related crimes in Utah, is encouraged to report it to DWR conservation officers in one of the following ways:

By calling the UTiP Hotline at (800) 662-3337

The UTDWR Law Enforcement app

By texting 847411

Online through the DWR website; however, contact with an officer may be limited with this option

If you have information regarding this specific case, you can also contact DWR Officer Ethan Justinger at (385) 450-0276. A reward may be available for information leading to the successful prosecution of those responsible, and requests for confidentiality are respected.

Every year, Utah conservation officers conduct numerous investigations into the illegal killing of wildlife. In 2022, officers confirmed a total of 1,283 wild animals and fish were illegally killed, valued over $609,000.