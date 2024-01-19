Friar Tuck’s Barbershop Earns Small Business of the Year Award

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce Installation Banquet for 2024 was hosted on Thursday at the USU Eastern Jennifer Leavitt Student Center.

Following a delicious meal, Past President Lisa Mortensen and incoming President Taren Powell began the presentations with the Small Business of the Year Award. This honor was given to Kyle Howell of Friar Tuck’s Barbershop, which is located on Helper’s historic Main Street.

Howell is the owner of the barbershop and is a traditionally-trained barber who has been cutting hair since 2014. Mortensen stated that Howell loves to meet new people, create custom looks and help customers find their unique style. Howell resides in Helper City with her wife and three pets, enjoys the outdoors, the Utah Jazz, good movies and music, and visiting the museums in Carbon County.

“Friar Tuck’s Barbershop was founded on the idea that a haircut can change the way you see yourself,” said Mortensen. “It can make a person feel strong and beautiful. It can change your mood. It can be an outward expression of how you feel.”

Howell thanked everyone and stated that she saw people that come and sit in her chair in the audience. “My clients become my friends and people that I trust in this community,” Howell shared.

Howell is originally from the area, though she moved away for quite a while. About two and a half years ago, she returned and said that being a barber and coming back to Carbon County worked well together. What she does for a living is hang out with her friends, make them feel good and then they pay her at the end of it.

Howell stated that small businesses are the heart of the community and it was surreal to be accepting the award. She thanked the chamber for all that is done for businesses within the area and urged all at the banquet to visit her for a haircut.