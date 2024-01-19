Startup Business of the Year Award Goes to the Coyote’s Well

Ryan Madsen and The Coyote’s Well were recognized as the Startup Business of the Year, a new award, during the 2024 Carbon County Chamber of Commerce Installation Banquet that was hosted on Thursday evening.

Newly-appointed President Taren Powell explained that The Coyote’s Well is a mobile coffee truck that officially opened in June of 2023, though the concept has been years in the making. Madsen, who formerly worked at Happiness Within on Helper’s Main Street, met her boyfriend while working. It had always been a dream of theirs to start their own coffee shop together.

While Madsen operates the shop, she receives copious amounts of help and support from her boyfriend and her family. It is something that she would not be able to successfully do without their assistance.

The mobile shop specializes in coffee, chai, matcha, flavored RedBull and lemonades, iced teas, smoothies, milkshakes, and anything else they might be in the mood to craft up. Madsen stated that she’s had a lot of fun this year and her greatest asset has been other businesses in the community.

Madsen has a lot of monthly ventures with Castleview Hospital, the Business Technical Assistance Center, Bookcliff and more. “It’s really rewarding and validating to know that there are people in our community who’ve been doing this for a really long time that believe in The Coyote’s Well, too,” Madsen stated.

The mobile shop now has a permanent location at 15 West Main Street in Wellington and is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. five days out of the week. Madsen also still travels throughout the county for events and private parties.