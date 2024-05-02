GAIN Director Explains Adding Nuclear to the Energy Mix

By Julie Johansen

Jeremy Pearson, director at the Utah San Rafael Energy Research Lab, welcomed a group of community and business leaders on Tuesday afternoon to a public forum. He began by introducing Christine King, director of the Gateway for the Accelerated Innovation Nuclear (GAIN). King presented information to explore the integration of nuclear power into Utah’s energy mix alongside existing other energy sources. She has worked for four years in the Idaho National Lab with directives from the National Lab in Washington D.C.

King gave information to prove the effectiveness and safety of nuclear power, while demonstrating how the by-products of nuclear are stored in air tight capsules sealed in concrete capsules on concrete slabs at the power sites. She stated that there are at least 95 reactor sites in the United States.

Nuclear power is obtained from very small pieces of uranium. It has many diverse uses and usefulness. The sites are located at least a mile radius from habitation.

King briefly spoke about the PacifiCorp’s transition at the Kemmer, Wyoming plant. She showed a picture of a timeline for conversion to nuclear and stated that research and planning can be done before a decision is even made to convert. “First ready-first served” was her advice. The timeline listed planning, licensing and construction which could be about eight to 10 years.

One question was about jobs needed or created by nuclear power. She gave the large numbers both for construction and maintenance. King also stated “For every $100 produced, $50 is gained locally.”