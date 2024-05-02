Tauck Tours Puts Historic Helper on the Map

Press Release

This past weekend, Tina Grange with the Carbon County Office of Tourism and the Balance Rock Eatery hosted some of the top tour operators & guides from Tauck as they made their way through the state to test their 2024 itinerary.

“It is important that we run through and test the tours before we go to market to make sure we deliver the best experience possible for our guests,” said Wendy Mainerich with Tauck Tours. This allows us to work out any issues ahead of time while delivering the best service possible.”

Tauck Tours is not just a company, but a family of passionate travelers. As a family-owned travel company, they pioneered group travel nearly 100 years ago. Their values and vision remain true: always do the right thing. Deliver more than what’s expected. So it is no surprise that they would choose Historic Helper Utah as a lunch stop for their 2024 tour itinerary. The conversation about Helper started last year when the Office of Tourism was contacted by Todd Tanner, a previous Tour Operator with Tauck and his interest in adding Helper to the 2024 tours.

“It’s clear Helper’s residents care about their community, and its unique shops and galleries make a perfect lunch and shopping stop for Tauck, which is one of America’s most upscale tour providers.” stated Mr. Tanner.

After the initial conversation, Todd along with Alicia Decina, Product Manager for Tauck met with Mrs. Grange in Helper to discuss the possibilities. The Office of Tourism planned stops at The Helper Museum, Balance Rock Eatery, The Vintage MC, as well as Beg, Borrow, and Steele.

The group soon realized that Mrs. Grange didn’t need to sell Helper because a trip down Main Street and lunch at the Balance Rock Eatery simply sold itself.

A total of 16 bus tours will run May through October from Salt Lake City to Denver and vice versa.