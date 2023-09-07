January 22, 1941 – July 19, 2023

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS – Gary Lee Tobey was born on January 22, 1941, in Boulder, Colorado, to James Gerald and Annabelle Jensen Tobey. Gary was a beloved husband, father, son, brother and uncle. He married Karen Zupon on July 31, 1971, in Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Dragerton (East Carbon), Utah. They have one daughter, Stephanie Tobey.

Gary joined the Utah Army National Guard in June, 1965, and proudly served with the 1457th Army Corp. of Engineers, 115th Division retiring in June, 1986. If there was a road or bridge to be built or a mountain to climb, Gary was there. He could finally play in the dirt with big tractors and trucks!

Gary attended the University of Utah, where he majored in Civil Engineering. He was a Civil Structural Designer and worked for various engineering firms in the Salt Lake Valley and Park City, Utah. He was held in high regard by his colleagues and peers in the engineering community.

Gary had the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects. After working for some time for Geneva Steel in the mining industry in Carbon County, Utah, he started his career in Salt Lake City at the State of Utah Highway Department (now UDOT). He worked on design and construction of the original bridges on Interstate 80 in Parley’s Canyon. He left UDOT and joined the firm of Ford, Bacon and Davis, Engineering. As an overview of his responsibilities, he spent many hours collaborating with personnel and clients to design and construct a truck washing bay for large material hauling trucks. He also designed coal loadout conveyor facilities, including one that was at Castle Gate, Utah. Additionally, he had the opportunity to design retention ponds, hazardous waste incineration plants and communication cell towers throughout New Mexico, Utah and the Pacific Northwest. He ended his career by retiring in June, 2007.

Gary was happiest when he was outdoors. He was an avid fly fisherman and over his lifetime, he spent hundreds of hours tying flies. To him, fly fishing and tying flies were part of his body and soul and an art form with a lot of patience involved. Those who knew Gary recognized that he was a true artist. He had the tenacity to create a fly to perfection in every detail.

Gary was a member of the National Ski Patrol and was bestowed the honor of receiving “The Badge of Appointment as a National Patrolman” and was awarded the National number of 4706 on May 16, 1975. For the year 1989-1990, he was the Outstanding Alpine Ski Patroller for the Intermountain Division. He was a volunteer patroller for Brighton Ski Resort for thirty years. Gary was always there when someone needed a hand. He could calm a crying child and comfort someone who was injured. He had the compassion to listen and to offer support or encouragement to skiers who were struggling. Gary was a man of integrity and was never comfortable receiving accolades for himself.

He mentored many new Patrol candidates who had the desire and interest to work hard to be part of a great organization. He was passionate about skiing and as a member of the Patro, it gave him the opportunity to be “on the hill” before the resort opened to the public. He would usually arrive early at Brighton to assist others in preparing the mountain for the day. It made him very happy to ski the powder and to make first tracks down the mountain. If you heard someone whistling, it was most likely Gary. We would like to thank members of the Brighton Ski Patrol for many years of friendship, concern and thoughtfulness which was shown to Gary and his family. We knew that if we needed anything at all, we could count on them.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, brother Gene, nephew Matthew Tobey, parents-in-law Amil and Hannah Zupon, and sister-in-law Lorraine Zupon Murray.

Gary is survived by his wife Karen, daughter Stephanie, brother Jerry (Susan), sister Tamara, sister-in-law Rebecca, nieces, nephews, special cousins and friends.

Gary’s life will be celebrated by his family and friends September 30, 2023. For additional details, please contact Stephanie Tobey at 801-844-7921 no later than September 15, 2023.

In lieu of flowers and in the name of Gary Tobey, please consider donating to Reel Recovery, an organization that provides an opportunity for men fighting cancer to attend a weekend fishing retreat at no cost to the participant, or consider donating to any charity of your choice. Contact information for Reel Recovery is, 160 Brookside Road, Needham MA 02492, http://reelrecovery.com.

In life “don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” Farewell Gary, you are loved and missed by so many and you are on our minds and in our hearts. Our lives are changed forever.