Green River Medical Center Receives Utah Million Hearts Award

By Robin Hunt

Green River Medical Center was presented with the Utah Million Hearts Award on Wednesday by the Southeast Utah Health Department for achieving Gold Distinction in Blood Pressure Measurement and Control.

The Utah Million Hearts Coalition, in conjunction with the National Centers for Disease Control Million Hearts initiative, aims to prevent heart attacks and strokes by improving blood pressure measurement and control.

“The State of Utah and the Southeast Utah Health Department are extremely pleased with the Green River Medical Center for their exemplary efforts in achieving this award and bettering the lives of their community,” stated Kathryn Miller of the Southeast Utah Health Department.

Each year, the Utah Million Hearts Coalition honors primary care clinics for their efforts to measure and control blood pressure for their patients. With only 91 clinics recognized statewide, this is an amazing achievement and shows the Green River Medical Center’s dedication to its patients.

High blood pressure is the leading cause of heart disease and stroke in the United States, and every 34 seconds, an adult dies from cardiovascular disease. Measuring blood pressure accurately is the first step to improving hypertension management.

Million Hearts exists for the sole purpose of saving more of the lives taken and protecting more of the lives impacted by heart disease and stroke in the United States. Learn more at millionhearts.hhs.gov.