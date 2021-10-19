With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of Gayland Bill Jones. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and dear friend to many. He passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 71, in Palmyra, Utah on the morning of October 14, 2021.

Gayland was born to Bill and Utahna Jones in Provo, Utah on April 5, 1950. He was the younger brother to Judy Jones Smith. Gayland attended Spanish Fork High school and Carbon High School. Gayland was married to Suzanne Marie Collins Jones on May 5, 1972. He attended the college of Eastern Utah where he received his surface and underground, low medium and high voltage Electricity certificate.

He worked as both a mechanic and electrician in the Carbon County coal mines. He also partnered with his father running the family cattle ranch. He had many stories about his experiences with his buddies in the coal mines as well as the stories about running the family ranch with his father. He also worked as a Scofield State Park Ranger in his early adult years and had many funny stories to share about his experience.

Gayland was known for his sarcasm, relentless teasing, quick on his feet, and famous for his very exaggerated stories.

Gayland’s greatest love beside his family, was cattle ranching in Scofield and Spanish Fork. He was a skilled horseman and cattle rancher. He learned these skills from his father at a young age. Gayland is preceded in death by his parents whom he missed dearly, Billie Jones and Utahnna Pace Jones. The family is happy for Gayland’s joyous Heavenly reunion with his parents, but the family is truly saddened by his departure on earth.

Gayland is survived by his wife Suzanne Marie Collins Jones, his 4 children, Shane & Hilary Jones of Springlake, Utah, Christopher & Heather Jones of Salem Utah, Laurie Jones of Palmyra, Utah, Becky & George Taylor of Genola, Utah. He is the proud grandfather to 9 grandchildren, Bevan Jones, Hagen Taylor, Bailee Taylor, Wyatt Jones, Ashton Taylor, Kaitlyn Taylor, Gracie Jones, Billy Jones, and Samantha Taylor. His sister Judy Jones Smith (Grant Smith) of Scofield, Utah.

There will be a viewing held on Tuesday, October 19th from 6-8 pm and Wednesday, October 20th from 10-10:45 am with funeral services beginning at 11 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel 1866 West 5000 South Spanish Fork, Utah.

To view remotely, visit Legacy Funerals & Cremations Facebook page. To leave condolences and share memories of Gayland, visit www.legacyfunerals.com