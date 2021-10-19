100 New COVID-19 Cases in 4 Days

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced 100 new cases of COVID-19 that had been detected throughout the region in the past four days. These include 51 in Carbon County, 32 in Emery County and 17 in Grand County.

With these new cases, the region sits at 272 active cases as of Tuesday morning. There are 146 active cases in Carbon County, 85 in Emery County and 41 in Grand County. Fifteen of these patients are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus.

Of the active cases, 53 involve students or staff from area schools. This includes 21 in Carbon County, 19 in Emery County and 13 in Grand County. With this data, the entire region remains in the high transmission level for COVID-19.

While active cases continue to be tracked, vaccine distribution remains a priority. As of Tuesday morning, 18,156 Southeast Utah residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus. This is 50.20% of the eligible population in Carbon County and 47.32% in Emery County. Grand County leads the region with 67.83% of the eligible population fully vaccinated.

To date, there have been 231 breakthrough cases of the virus, which are those who have become infected despite being vaccinated.