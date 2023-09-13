GENERAL NOTICE TO CONTROL NOXIOUS WEEDS

Upon failure to comply with this notice, the owner or person in possession of property upon which noxious weeds are present shall be deemed negligent and enforce control measures may be imposed at the discretion of county authorities. Expenses of control measures employed by the county shall be paid directly by the owner or person in possession of the property, or shall constitute a lien on property and become collectible by taxes.

There are hereby designated five classes of noxious weeds in the state: Class 1A (EDRR Watch List), Class 1 (EDRR), Class 2 (Control), Class 3 (Containment), and Class 4 (Prohibited for sale or propagation).

Class 1A: Early Detection Rapid Response (EDRR) Watch List Declared noxious and invasive weeds not native to the state of Utah and not known to exist in the State that pose a serious threat to the state and should be considered as a very high priority.

• Common crupina Crupina vulgaris

• African rue Peganum harmala

• Small bugloss Anchusa arvensis

• Mediterranean sage Salvia aethiopis

• Spring millet Milium vernale

• Syrian beancaper Zygophyllum fabago

• Ventenata (North Africa grass) Ventenata dubia

• Plumeless thistle Carduus acanthoides

• Malta starthistle Centaurea melitensis

Class 1B: Early Detection Rapid Response (EDRR) Declared noxious and invasive weeds not native to the State of Utah that are known to exist in the state invery limited populations and pose a serious threat to the state and should be considered as a very high priority.

• Camelthorn Alhagi maurorum

• Garlic mustard Alliaria petiolata

• Purple starthistle Centaurea calcitrapa

• Goatsrue Galega officinalis

• African mustard Brassica tournefortii

• Giant reed Arundo donax

• Japanese knotweed Polygonum cuspidatum

• Blueweed (Vipers bugloss) Echium vulgare

• Elongated mustard Brassica elongata

• Common St. Johnswort Hypericum perforatum

• Oxeye daisy Leucanthemum vulgare

• Cutleaf vipergrass Scorzonera laciniata

Class 2: Control Declared noxious and invasive weeds not native to the state of Utah, that pose a threat to the state and should be considered a high priority for control. Weeds listed in the control list are known to exist in varying populations throughout the state. The concentration of these weeds is at a level where control or eradication may be possible.

• Leafy spurge Euphorbia esula

• Medusahead Taeniatherum caput-medusae

• Rush skeletonweed Chondrilla juncea

• Spotted knapweed Centaurea stoebe

• Purple loosestrife Lythrum salicaria

• Squarrose knapweed Centaurea virgata

• Dyers woad Isatis tinctoria

• Yellow starthistle Centaurea solstitialis

• Yellow toadflax Linaria vulgaris

• Diffuse knapweed Centaurea diffusa

• Black henbane Hyoscyamus niger

• Dalmation toadflax Linaria dalmatica

Class 3: Containment Declared noxious and invasive weeds not native to the State of Utah that are widely spread. Weeds listed in the containment noxious weeds list are known to exist in various populations throughout the state. Weed control efforts may be directed at reducing or eliminating new or expanding weed populations. Known and established weed populations, as determined by the weed control authority, may be managed by any approved weed control methodology, as determined by the weed control authority. These weeds pose a threat to the agricultural industry and agricultural products.

• Russian knapweed Acroptilon repens

• Houndstounge Cynoglossum officianale

• Perennial pepperweed Lepidium latifolium (Tall whitetop)

• Phragmites (Common reed) Phragmites australis ssp.

• Tamarisk (Saltcedar) Tamarix ramosissima

• Hoary cress Cardaria spp.

• Canada thistle Cirsium arvense

• Poison hemlock Conium maculatum

• Musk thistle Carduus nutans

• Quackgrass Elymus repens

• Jointed goatgrass Aegilops cylindrica

• Bermudagrass* Cynodon dactylon

• Perennial Sorghum spp. including but not limited to Johnson Grass (Sorghum halepense) and Sorghum almum (Sorghum almum).

• Scotch thistle (Cotton thistle) Onopordum acanthium

• Field bindweed Convolvulus spp. (Wild Morning-glory)

• Puncturevine (Goathead) Tribulus terrestris

* Bermudagrass (Cynodon dactylon) shall not be a noxious

weed in Washington County and shall not be subject to provisions of the Utah Noxious Weed Law within the boundaries of that county. It shall be a noxious weed throughout all

other areas of the State of Utah and shall be subject to the laws therein.

Class 4: Prohibited Declared noxious and invasive weeds, not native to the state of Utah, that pose a threat to the state through the retail sale or propagation in the nursery and greenhouse industry. Prohibited noxious weeds are annual, biennial, or perennial plants that the commissioner designates as having the potential or are known to be detrimental to human or animal health, the environment, public roads, crops, or other property.

• Cogongrass Imperata cylindrica

• (Japanese blood grass)

• Myrtle spurge Euphorbia myrsinites

• Dames Rocket Hesperis matronalis

• Scotch broom Cytisus scoparius

• Russian olive Elaeagnus angustifolia

Declared a Noxious Weed by Emery County

