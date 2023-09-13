NOTICE TO WATER USERS

The applications below were filed with the Division of Water Rights. These are informal proceedings per Rule 655-6-2. Protests concerning an application must be legibly written or typed, contain the name and mailing address of the protesting party, STATE THE APPLICATION NUMBER PROTESTED, CITE REASONS FOR THE PROTEST, and REQUEST A HEARING, if desired. Also, A $15 FEE MUST BE INCLUDED FOR EACH APPLICATION PROTESTED. Protests must be filed with the Division of Water Rights on or before Oct. 10, 2023 either electronically using the Division`s on-line Protest of Application form, by hand delivery to a Division office, or by mail at PO Box 146300, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-6300. Please visit waterrights.utah.gov or call (801)538-7240 for additional information.

CARBON COUNTY

CHANGE APPLICATION(S)

91-5301 (a50692): Price River Water User’s Association, Scofield Town propose(s) using 30 ac-ft. from groundwater (Scofield Town) for MUNICIPAL: In Scofield.

EMERY COUNTY

EXTENSION(S)

93-954 (A9134): Emery Water Conservancy District is/are filing an extension for 75 cfs from the Huntington Creek (6 Miles NW of Huntington) for IRRIGATION; STOCKWATERING.

Teresa Wilhelmsen, P.E.

State Engineer

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 13 and September 20, 2023.