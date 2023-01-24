Generosity Continues for Secret Samaritan Program

By Taren Powell

The Secret Samaritan Charity Program continues into the new year with its second recipient, Deloris Quintana. Deloris was nominated by her daughter Victoria Quintana, who submitted a letter stating that in early November, Deloris lost her beloved husband. This not only caused heartbreak in their family, but also put them in a financial crunch.

Victoria and Deloris met with the Secret Samaritan Charity representatives where they also explained that Deloris recently underwent knee surgery. Her recovery was going well, until she slipped and fell on the stairs. She will now need a second surgery on the same knee.

Deloris got emotional when the Secret Samaritan Charity representatives gave her a $200 Walmart gift card as well as a $2,600 check addressed to her mortgage company to get her caught up on mortgage payments.

If you are interested in nominating a friend or family member, please send an application to Nick Tatton, PO Box 893, Price, UT 84501 or email nickt@priceutah.net. In the application, please include the following: the nominee’s name, address, telephone number and your relationship with the nominee.

It should also be included why you are nominating this person and specific details on this person’s needs. Please list at least two additional people that are familiar with the person’s needs that can be contacted, including their names, telephone numbers and/or email addresses. Please list your name, address, telephone number and/or email address as well.

Secret Samaritan appreciates anyone who wants to assist its efforts by making donations. Those who wish to donate can do so by sending the donation to: Southeast Utah Community Development Corporation (CDC), Attention: Secret Samaritan Charity Program, PO Box 893, Price, UT 84501