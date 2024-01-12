Generous Donation Made to Sally Mauro Elementary

On Thursday morning, representatives of Kilpatrick Art Garage and Drigg’s Mortgage Team visited Sally Mauro Elementary to benefit some of the students.

Together, a donation was made that will go toward negative lunch funds. This will reset some of the students’ lunch funds and will enable them to enjoy their lunches with the other students. This donation is something that is planned to continue annually to benefit young, learning minds.

Kilpatrick Art Garage is located at 80 South Main Street in Helper and can be visited for great works of art. Those that are looking for assistance in all things mortgage related can visit Drigg’s Mortgage team at 23 South Carbon Avenue, Unit 21, in Price.