July 6, 1954 — December 29, 2023

Hyrum, UT

Geneva Grange Crookston passed away on December 29, 2023, at age 69, after a 4-month battle with lung cancer. She was a remarkable woman who touched the hearts of everyone she knew. Although her passing leaves a void in our lives, we celebrate her legacy and cherish the memories we shared with her.

Geneva was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who lived her life with passion, dedication, and kindness. She was a role model to many, always willing to lend a helping hand and share her wisdom. Her unwavering faith and devotion to the gospel of Jesus Christ inspired countless people and left a lasting impact on their lives.

Geneva was born on July 6, 1954, in Price, Utah. She was the third of eight children born to Uneta Guymon Grange and Mar Ulysses Grange. She grew up in Huntington, Utah. She was lucky to have her dad as her principal through elementary school and graduated from Emery High School. Her parents, especially her father, instilled a responsibility of caring for animals and a love for camping and exploring the mountains and deserts of central Utah.

She met and married the love of her life, Tom Crookston, in Logan and started a life with him in Hyrum. They were a couple deeply devoted to each other and worked side by side to create an amazing life. Geneva gave birth to seven children. Nicole, Celeste, Tony, who died shortly after birth, David, Aaron, Scott, and Marissa. She was a great mom who taught them the value of good hard work. She never asked anyone to do something she wasn’t willing to do herself.

Geneva was a woman of many talents and interests. She was a great teacher and always willing to share her knowledge, no matter the topic. As she grew up, she enjoyed track, gymnastics, and different 4-H programs, including sewing, cooking, and showing pigs. She was passionate about healthy living, especially herbs and homeopathic medicine, and lived an active life. She had a love for animals, especially horses, and spent many happy days riding and taking care of them. She was a member of the Hyrum Saddle Club for 32 years and enjoyed taking young women on a 50-mile hike through the Teton Wilderness each summer.

She was also a skilled seamstress, cook, and master gardener who taught her children and grandchildren valuable life skills through her example. Her hard work, persistence, and positive attitude were an inspiration to all who knew her. The day she shared her harvest with you was a good one! She was well known for her fruit leather and her peach crunch.

Geneva was a dedicated member of her community and her church. She was called as a Scout leader in the late 70s and dove into the program with her whole heart and soul. Helping boys progress in the scouting program was a huge source of joy. She was awarded the Silver Beaver for her years of devotion to the program. She served in various church callings throughout her life, including a mission and serving in the Logan Temple, and was always willing to go the extra mile to help those in need. Her selflessness and compassion touched the lives of many and will continue to be remembered for years to come.

Although we will miss Geneva dearly, we take comfort in knowing that she is reunited with loved ones who have passed on before her. Her legacy will live on through her family and friends, who will always remember her as a remarkable woman who embodied love, faith, and kindness. Geneva will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Geneva is survived by her loving husband Tom and their children Nicole Williams, Celeste (Matt) Huss, David (Margo) Crookston, Aaron (Emily) Crookston, Scott (Lauren) Crookston, Marissa Crookston, and ten grandchildren. Her mother, Uneta Guymon Grange, siblings Dale (Alexandra) Grange, Earl (Beverly) Grange, Colleen (Alan) Maynes, David (Tammy) Grange, Dean Grange, and Stuart (Kimber) Grange. She is preceded in death by her son Tony Crookston, her dad Mar Ulysses Grange, and her sister Marsha (Dennis) Fuhriman.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 4, 2024, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 S 100 E, Logan, Utah. A funeral service for Geneva will be held on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 12:00 pm at the Hyrum North Stake Center, 245 Apple Drive, Hyrum, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:30 am at the church. The interment will be at the Hyrum City Cemetery.

Geneva’s funeral can be viewed virtually at: https://youtube.com/live/uBlLvE1XnEc?feature=share